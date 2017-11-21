KEYC - Bloemke's Hat-trick Lifts Scarlets over Cougars in OT

Bloemke's Hat-trick Lifts Scarlets over Cougars in OT

Posted: Updated:
The cross-town battle between Mankato East and Mankato West resumed Tuesday on the ice at All Seasons Arena.
West senior Courtney Bloemke scored all three goals for the Scarlets in West's 3-2 overtime victory.