Mavs are Battle Tested Entering 2nd Round of Playoffs

The MSU football team opened the year more than tripling their opponents offensively, outscoring foes 435-127 through the first ten weeks of the year.

In the final week of the regular season, the top ranked Mavericks traveled to Sioux Falls to take on the 13th-rated Cougars.

Late in the 4th quarter, MSU trailed 23-13. The purple and gold battled back; scoring a touchdown with less than a minute to play to earn the 4-point win.

Last weekend, it was a similar story.

CSU-Pueblo hopped out to a 10-0 lead to start the contest and held the 10-6 advantage entering the final quarter.

The Mavericks, resilient once again, eventually earned the 16-13 overtime victory to advance to the 2nd round of the playoffs.

The 11-0 Mavericks host the also unbeaten, 5th-rated Midwestern State Mustangs on Saturday at 12PM.

