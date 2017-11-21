Mavs are Battle Tested Entering 2nd Round of Playoffs

The 11-0 Mavericks host the also unbeaten, 5th-rated Midwestern State Mustangs on Saturday at 12PM.
West senior Courtney Bloemke scored all three goals for the Scarlets in West's 3-2 overtime victory.
MSU senior Evan Perrizo is one of eight athletes in the running for the 2017 Gene Upshaw Division two lineman of the year award. Sophomore Shane Zylstra is a regional finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy.
Rabbits win 21-13.
Mavs play host to Midwestern State next Saturday in second round of NCAA tournament.
The Mankato West girl's swim team was well represented in this year's Class A state swimming tournament with two relays making the field.
