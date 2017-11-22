Grants To Expand High-Speed Internet Access Across Greater Minnesota

State officials have announced $26 million in grants to expand high-speed internet access in Greater Minnesota.

The 2017 Border-to-Border Broadband Grants go to 39 broadband infrastructure projects across Minnesota aimed at providing access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet.

In our region, BEVCOMM in Freeborn, Faribault and Martin Counties received a total of over $500,000. More than $700,000 was also awarded to the Milroy Broadband Project in Redwood and Lyon Counties. And over $300,000 is being awarded for New Ulm Telecom near Hanska.

The grants will bring enhanced broadband to 9,900 households, 2,100 businesses and 60 community institutions in all.

Gov. Mark Dayton secured $20 million to expand high-speed internet access during the last legislative session.

