Spirit Lake Man Charged Following Disturbance

A Spirit Lake man is charged following a disturbance in Dickinson County Monday afternoon.

Authorities were dispatched to a home on the 1800 block of 242nd Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Police say 53-year-old Keith Mitchell Lynch is accused of assaulting a female and threatening her with a firearm.

The victim fled the home and was treated and released for her injuries.

Authorities say the High Risk Entry and Arrest Team was then activated and later took Lynch into custody.

Officers found firearms and ammunition inside the home.

He faces five charges, including domestic abuse assault with a weapon and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

9 law enforcement agencies responded to the incident.