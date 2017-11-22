KEYC - 286 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized In North Dakota Traffic Stop

286 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized In North Dakota Traffic Stop

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
West Fargo police say a traffic stop on Interstate 94 netted 286 pounds of marijuana.
     Authorities say the drugs seized on Tuesday are worth nearly $1.4 million on the street.
     A 34-year-old woman from Askov, Minnesota, was arrested on a drug charge. Formal charges are pending.