State Senator To Resign, Fight Sexual Harassment Allegations

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Minnesota state Sen. Dan Schoen is set to announce his resignation amid a cloud of sexual harassment allegations. 
     But it appears the Democratic senator won't go down quietly at a Wednesday news conference. His attorney told the Star Tribune Schoen would resign dispute several accusations. 
     Schoen allegedly grabbed a woman's buttocks at a Democratic party event and sent a female Senate staffer photos of male genitalia on Snapchat. The allegations triggered widespread calls for his resignation.
     Attorney Paul Rogosheske says Schoen ``doesn't want to work in an environment like this.'' Republican Rep. Tony Cornish also resigned Tuesday after a slew of accusations. 
     The status of his job as an officer with the Cottage Grove Police Department was also unclear. The department put him on administrative duties after allegations surfaced.