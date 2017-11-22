MN Task Force Makes First Recommendations to MDA On Dicamba Changes

A Minnesota taskforce is recommending additional protection for soybean farmers against the herbicide Dicamba.

The Minnesota Soybean Growers Association Drift Task Force lists out the recommendations in a letter to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

Dicamba has raised concerns for many soybean farmers because of its ability to drift and damage crops in nearby fields.

Among the recommendations are a new Dicamba EPA label for Minnesota and to determine and implement a cutoff date for applications.

The group also wants a temperature cutoff established and educational opportunities for proper use of the products.

Minnesota Soybean producers say the issue needs to be addressed as soon as possible at the state level.