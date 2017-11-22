Jeremy Munson Announces Candidacy For Cornish's Seat

Just a day after Representative Tony Cornish issued his resignation, A Minnesota GOP Chairman says he’ll run to fill the vacant seat.

Jeremy Munson is planning to announce his candidacy at 1 o’clock this afternoon. Munson is a small business owner and hop farmer from Lake Crystal. He currently serves as the Minnesota First Congressional District Republican Party chairman and formerly served as chairman of the Blue Earth County Republicans.

Representative Cornish said yesterday that he plans to resign by December first. This following accusations of sexual harassment made against him.

Minnesota State Senator Dan Schoen, who is facing similar accusations, also plans to announce his resignation today.

To fill both vacant seats, Governor Mark Dayton must call a special election.