"Keep The Wreath Bright, Prevent A Red Light" Campaign Begins Thursday

Thursday, many kitchens will be busy, and that has Mankato Public Safety reminding residents to be smart when it comes to cooking meals.



"Keep the wreath bright, prevent a red light" is a campaign that aims to preserve all the clear bulbs that currently sit on the wreath outside the public safety center.

For every preventable fire, a red bulb will replace a clear one. For fires involving an avoidable injury, a blue bulb will be take over a clear.

Last year, only one red bulb lit up the wreath and the goal this year is to have it shine clear through the rest of the year.



Mankato Public Safety Deputy Director Jeff Bengtson said "The goal is to raise awareness about fire safety over the holidays. The National Fire Protection Association has announced that the Thanksgiving Day has the highest incidence of cooking fires of any other day of the year."



One tip officials stress to prevent cooking fires is to make sure someone is keeping an eye on the oven or heating device as food is being made and to avoid distractions.

- KEYC 12