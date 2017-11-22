Two Suspects Arrested, Two Sought In Le Sueur County Home Invasion

Two suspects are arrested and two are still being sought in connection with a home invasion in Le Sueur County.

Deputies responded to a report of an armed invasion and robbery at 714 Mill Avenue in Montgomery around 3:30 Wednesday morning.

Authorities say three men forced their way into the home.

Police the suspects brandished a handgun at the lone occupant and took multiple items from the home.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Cody Hall and 21-year-old Rebecca Danner... both of Montgomery.

The search is still on for two other suspects, 18-year-old Gerald Baker of Montgomery, and 24 year–old Sergio Torres, of St. Paul.

Authorities say the victim knew the suspects, and believe this is an isolated incident.

