New Licensing Requirements Take Effect This Ice Fishing Season

New licensing requirements for fish houses are taking effect this winter season.

The change requires anglers using a wheelhouse type or dark-house shelter to purchase a license to place the shelter on ice, even when it's occupied.

The DNR says wheeled fish houses were formerly considered portable, which excluded them from the licensing requirements while they were being occupied.

The change was enabled by legislation this year, which accompanied hunting and angling fee increases.

A valid license tag must be attached to the outside of the fish house in a visible location.