Arlington Man Injured in Auger Accident

An Arlington man is airlifted to HCMC after a farm accident Wednesday morning.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s office was called to a farm 3 miles outside Arlington around 9:44 a.m.

Authorities say 20-year-old Zackery john Peterson was cleaning out a grain auger when his hand and arm became caught.

He was taken by ambulance to Ridgeview Sibley medical Center, and later flown to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment of injuries to his hand and arm.

