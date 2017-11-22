Law Enforcement Responds to Claims of Unfounded Search

Last night on KEYC News 12, we aired the story of a Lake Crystal man claiming law enforcement searched his home for no reason.



Today, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's office responded to those claims after the investigation was completed Tuesday evening and parts of it were made public today.



Captain Paul Barta with the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says, "The search warrant the information that was presented to the judge included an individual that resided at the home provided firsthand knowledge of firearms being present at the home along with two individuals residing there that would have been prohibited from possessing firearms lawfully, so under no circumstances was the wrong residence hit or a search warrant executed on it in this instance."



The sheriff's office says it executes hundreds of search warrants each year and sometimes investigations take more time to be sure all information is accurate.



"We make sure that we have the data needed before we execute a warrant on a home. It has to be presented in front of a judge, it has to be reviewed by the judge and it has to be signed by a judge. And without the proper and accurate information, that's just not going to happen," says Chief Deputy Mike Maurer.



The investigation into this case remains on-going.

--KEYC NEWS 12