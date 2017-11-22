Child Care Providers Feel Pressure Under New Regulations

As more regulations pile up from the Department of Human Services, area daycares are feeling the pressure. A new task force created by providers is hoping to alleviate some growing concerns.

The new regulatory framework is cause for mounting frustrations among childcare providers. This, as they already face a tight budget and difficulty finding workers. The vast majority of the changes are the product of the childcare assistance block grant issued by the federal government. The implementation plan was first released in October.



"My biggest concerns regarding the regulations are the manner in which information is disseminated to providers and families," owner and director of Here We Grow Early Childhood Center, Elizabeth Bangert said.



"We've been holding off talking to them because there are a number of new initiatives and they wanted to get a set schedule of implementation to the licensing staff," said Department of Human Services Child and Family Supervisor, Anne Broskoff.



According to the Department of Human Services, a majority of the implementations will begin in January 2018 and many will take place during the provider's annual licensing visit. Some of the new regulations include a different background check process, which requires fingerprinting for 13-18 year olds and ensuring various emergency plans are in place. And that has providers fearful that they could be forced to close if those regulations are met.



"What we're going to do is if we come there and we find something is not quite done to the level that it needs to be that we're going to provide some guidance and support and say this is what it could look like or this is what needs to happen in order for you to kind of finish that off and the next time we go and see them in the following year then we would just expect that to be done," Broskoff added.



"I think that their intent is not to harm providers, they themselves are very overwhelmed. The funding is being cut, there's not enough funding for licensures, the ratio is one to over 160 centers for licensures, there's no technical assistance, so we're all struggling but I think a big step would be increasing communication because that's a very simple fix," said Bangert.



Following a listening session last week, Bangert created The Greater Mankato Child Care Task Force comprised of providers and district representatives John Considine and Nick Frentz.



"There were changes to the Health and Human Services Bill which hopefully improve the environment for childcare providers. There's also some legislation that's proposed but not yet passed which would deal with the county licensures both in the training and the reporting that's required and I think that's something that would appeal to childcare providers," Sen. Nick Frentz said.



Senator Frentz is meeting with Human Services on December 7th to discuss concerns from area providers. Bangert is hosting her own task force meeting on the 9th, it will be the first in a series of gatherings open to the public to review legislation and make recommendations for changes to be completed by the start of the 2018 Legislative Session.

To find information on the task force, visit https://www.facebook.com/HereWeGrowMankato/

The implementation plan from DHS can be found at this link, http://www.dhs.state.mn.us/main/idcplg?IdcService=GET_DYNAMIC_CONVERSION&RevisionSelectionMethod=LatestReleased&dDocName=dhs-289073

--KEYC News 12