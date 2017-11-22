Governor Dayton Expected To Call For Special Election

With State Representative Tony Cornish announcing that he will resign amid sexual harassment allegations, Governor Dayton is now expected to call a special election.



According to state law, the Governor has no more than 35 days to call for a special election following a resignation, to fill out the remainder of Cornish's term.

Cornish has said that he plans to officially resign by December 1st.

The governor said Wednesday that he hopes to have the position filled before the legislative session begins on February 20th.



Governor Dayton said "Certainly, in fact if they submit these letters in the next week or so, the statute would require the elections to be held before the session. I think they should be, I think we want a full complement of legislators in office when the session begins."



One area Republican has already announced his intention to run:

Jeremy Munson, a local party chairman, is a small business owner and hops farmer from Lake Crystal.

Aside from being the First Congressional District Republican Party chairman, Munson also formerly served as chairman of the Blue Earth County Republicans.

- KEYC 12