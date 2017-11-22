Mankato Salvation Army In Need Of Bell Ringers

Red kettles are already popping up in front of shopping spots, but the Mankato Salvation Army could use some help.

The Red Kettle Campaign began earlier this month and lasts through December 24.

The organization usually has over 300 bell ringers, but so far this year, there's only about 180.

Volunteers cover a total of 140 hours a day at 14 sites.

"We're still looking for volunteers, almost every day we have 40 hours that aren't covered by bell ringers, so we can always use a volunteer bell ringer," Major Johnathan Fjellman said.

To volunteer, you can call 507-345-7840 or visit the Salvation Army North website.