THRIVE: The Importance Of Sleep

Sleep is necessary, but the question is how much is enough.

"Sometimes we want more sleep, and we can't get it one reason or another, and so that needs to be addressed," Dr. John Benson from Mankato Clinic said. "Sometimes it's a medical issue, most of the time it's actually stress–related."

While Benson said he can't always fix people's stress, there are ways to make sure you're getting enough sleep.

One is limiting screen time before bed.

"We just need to have a time where that is allowed and then after a certain time, we need to regulate that and shut it down, and we need to do that for ourselves, as well as for our children," he said.

Not getting enough sleep can be bad for your health.

"If we don't get enough sleep, we slow down both physically and mentally," he said.

Benson said fatigue becomes noticeable and decisions, calculations, and organizing thoughts can become impaired.

The amount of sleep you need, that varies on age.

Adults can usually function with seven, whereas children and the elderly need more.

As for those teenagers who may want to stay up all night, Benson said, "Sometimes they can catch up on the weekend, which is very acceptable, but if they don't catch up, they're just not going to do very well in school."

--KEYC News 12