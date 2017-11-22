Holiday Help For Salvation Army Meal Program

Tomorrow, the Mankato Elks Club will be serving a Thanksgiving meal for those in need.

It's part of the Salvation Army's Noon Meal Program. Meals are served seven days a week from noon to 1 p.m.

On holidays and weekends, agencies help prepare and serve meals.

The program relies heavily on volunteers to get the meals out each day.

"It's Thanksgiving, so it's a good time to give thanks for what we have and to be able to spread that with others as well," volunteer Dan Lingen said.

The Salvation Army is in need of more organizations to volunteer on weekends starting next year.