Mankato East High School History Teacher Wins Golden Apple

In Amber Prange's classroom at Mankato East High School, students don't just get a lesson on history, they learn life lessons as well.

"When they know that you care, then they respond to you in a more positive way," Prange said.

It's her engaging teaching style that encouraged several students to nominate her for the Golden Apple Award.

"She brings lots of energy to the classroom and she's really fun to listen to," student Natalie Schisel said.

"She's always trying to help us succeed in whatever we're doing, even if it's not just our schoolwork," student Kelly Jaster said.

For Prange, teaching is more than having students memorize facts to forget at the end of the day, but finding a way to help students apply what they've learned.

"I want them to be creative, I want them to use the content in different ways in order to actually retain it," she said.

Knowing that her students are, is what she said makes her job worthwhile.

"I think we each come to school every day to work trying to figure out how to get kids to learn our content and to know that it's working with some of my students really makes me feel good," she said.

