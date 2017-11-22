Community Members Discuss History Of Thanksgiving

In our early childhood we spend time learning how to celebrate certain holidays, rather than being taught exactly why we're celebrating.



"It's time. It's time to more thoroughly understand our historical narrative," MSU adjunct faculty member Scot Zellmer says.

A discussion behind the history of Thanksgiving was led Wednesday evening by Zellmer.

"They say that history is written by the victors, and they also say that history will be written in a way that serves the dominant culture, but the obverse of that is that there are other cultures not being served," he says.

According to the history books, the first Thanksgiving was held back in 1621 as a way to celebrate autumn harvest between Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag Indians.

"There is some accuracy to this first thanksgiving happened. Whether or not the Wampanoags were invited or if they stumbled upon this particular celebration that is a point of contention," Zellmer says.

Zellmer says the relationship formed between the colonists and the Wampanoag tribe was more so of an alliance than a friendship.

"Those alliances wore off once the English settlers became stronger than the American Indian tribes that surrounded them," he says.

Which then led to a series of wars.

"That basically dispossessed the American Indians on the eastern seaboard of their land and started the western push of settlement across the country," Zellmer says.

But Zellmer says the holiday should still be held as a reminder to give thanks.

"It's good for our nation to celebrate and to give thanks and gather with family and recognize the fruits of our toil, if you will," he says.

Without the connections to a false narrative.