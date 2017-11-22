Community Members Discuss History Of Thanksgiving

Authorities broke into Eric Liddell's home on Monday, with a warrant. But they found nothing.
The sheriff's office says it executes hundreds of search warrants each year and sometimes investigations take more time to be sure all information is accurate.
Two suspects are arrested and two are still being sought in connection with a home invasion in Le Sueur County.
New licensing requirements for fish houses are taking effect this winter season.
Winnebago Police Chief Eric Olson asks the crowd at Monday's school board meeting for tips to help prosecute an October 19 alleged assault. Police were first contacted November 9.
Just a day after Representative Tony Cornish issued his resignation, A Minnesota GOP Chairman says he’ll run to fill the vacant seat. Jeremy Munson is planning to announce his candidacy at 1 o’clock this afternoon.
Dalton Lee Nagel of Blue Earth faces an aiding and abetting charge for assault. Wyatt Tungland from Frost also faces that charge, as well as a third degree assault charge
Authorities say 20-year-old Zackery john Peterson was cleaning out a grain auger Wednesday morning when his hand and arm became caught.
