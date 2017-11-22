Safe Cyber Sales

Black Friday isn't what it used to be, with online commerce taking a bigger and bigger role in Christmas shopping each year.

But with the lower prices and convenience comes a very real threat to your, personal information.



The easy way to protect yourself, according to our expert, is two steps before shopping and two steps afterward.

For starters, use a credit card. Not a debit card.

You can also validate Black Friday deals, to make sure you're buying from the actual company, on websites like bestblackfriday.com. If you can't find it on the Black Friday Ads site, it's probably not legit.

After your shopping spree, keep an eye on credit card statements to make sure new scam sales aren't being made.

And watch out for those emails. If you order online, you're probably getting the gift by delivery.

So much attention has been paid to data breaches over the year, whether it's Target or Equifax.

But it mostly comes down to you clicking the wrong link.

