UPDATE: One Killed, One Critically Injured In Highway 22 Wrong-Way Crash

Update: 12:45 p.m.

One person is killed and another is critically injured following a wrong–way crash.

The accident happened just after 5:30 last night in Blue Earth County.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 59–year–old Wendy Pearson, of Mankato, was southbound in the northbound lane of Highway 22.

She collided with a vehicle that was in the northbound lane.

Pearson was transported to St. Mary's in Rochester,, where she died from her injuries.

The other driver, 64–year–old Lynnettte Engeswick, of Mankato, was taken to the local hospital, with life threatening injuries. Her passenger was not injured.

Authorities say alcohol was a factor in the crash.

