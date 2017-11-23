Waseca Police Seek Help In Locating Missing Man

One person has died from injuries in a wrong-way crash.
New licensing requirements for fish houses are taking effect this winter season.
The sheriff's office says it executes hundreds of search warrants each year and sometimes investigations take more time to be sure all information is accurate.
Two suspects are arrested and two are still being sought in connection with a home invasion in Le Sueur County.
It's her engaging teaching style that encouraged several students to nominate her for the Golden Apple Award.
The Waseca Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing man. 35-year-old Jason Parris was last seen at his caretaker’s residence in Waseca around 10 p.m.
Authorities broke into Eric Liddell's home on Monday, with a warrant. But they found nothing.
Winnebago Police Chief Eric Olson asks the crowd at Monday's school board meeting for tips to help prosecute an October 19 alleged assault. Police were first contacted November 9.
