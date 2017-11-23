Waseca Police Seek Help In Locating Missing Man

The Waseca Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing man.

35-year-old Jason Parris was last seen at his caretaker’s residence in Waseca around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Authorities say Parris is currently without his medications and there is concern for his welfare.

He is described as 5’5 and 160 pounds and may be wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Waseca Police Department.