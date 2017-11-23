Senator's Attorney Disputes Harassment Claims

An attorney for a Minnesota state senator accused of sexual harassment is raising questions about two of his accusers.

Sen. Dan Schoen, a Democrat, announced Tuesday he would resign. Schoen was accused by Lindsey Port, a Democratic political candidate, of commenting on her appearance and groping her buttocks at a campaign appearance.

Schoen also was accused by state Rep. Erin Maye Quade of unwanted advances by text.

Schoen's attorney Paul Rogosheske says several witnesses at the event attended by Port say they saw no groping. And Rogosheske says Maye Quade misinterpreted a text from Schoen that was intended for someone else.

Rogosheske also noted that Port's business partner is running for state auditor and suggested the accusations may have been intended to derail a competing bid by Schoen.

Maye Quade declined to comment on Rogosheske's statements. Port was traveling Wednesday and didn't respond to messages.

This story corrects the spelling of Maye.