Extra DWI Enforcement Runs Through December

Law enforcement agencies are increasing their manpower on the roads, as they call on drivers to plan a sober ride this holiday season.

Extra statewide DWI enforcement kicked off yesterday and runs on weekends through December 30.

In the last 5 years, 27 people have died in drunk driving-related crashes on Minnesota roads during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Officers, deputies and troopers from more than 300 agencies will be working overtime with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Last year, there were around 136 DWI incidents on Minnesota roads on Thanksgiving.

A DWI offense can result in the loss of a license for one to six years, thousands of dollars in fines and possible jail time.