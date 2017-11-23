Fairmont Farmer Appointed To United Soybean Board

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has named a farmer from Fairmont to the United Soybean Board.

Lawrence Sukalski is among 19 members and 3 alternates announced this week who have been appointed to serve three-year terms.

The board is made up of 73 members representing nearly 30 states.

Members must be soybean producers who are nominated by a qualified state soybean board.

Perdue says the nation's soybean producers will be well served by the appointees.