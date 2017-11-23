Authorities Identify Body Found In South Minneapolis Park

Authorities have identified a woman whose body was found in woods in a south Minneapolis park.

The Star Tribune reports the Hennepin County medical examiner on Wednesday identified her as 34-year-old Reidun Henrickson, who had no permanent address.

The medical examiner says the cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

A man walking his dog in Solomon Park near Lake Nokomis found the body Sunday.

Pierre LaGrandeur, Henrickson's stepfather, tells the newspaper that he last spoke with her in October. He says the family filed a missing person's report with police after they lost contact with Henrickson.

LaGrandeur says Henrickson has lived in Duluth, West St. Paul and Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Police Sgt. Catherine Michal has said the body was partially covered with more than just leaves and branches that could have fallen.