Mankato Salvation Army Seeking Bell Ringers For Red Kettle Campaign

Red kettles are already popping up in front of several area shops, but the Mankato Salvation Army says bell ringers are still in high demand.

The Red Kettle Campaign began earlier this month and lasts through December 24th.

The organization usually has over 300 bell ringers, but so far this year, there's only about 180.

Volunteers cover a total of 140 hours a day at 14 sites.

Major Jonathan Fjellman with the Mankato Salvation Army said, "We're still looking for volunteers, almost every day we have 40 hours that aren't covered by bell ringers, so we can always use a volunteer bell ringer."

To volunteer, you can call or visit the Salvation Army North website.