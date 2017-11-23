Thielen Surpasses 1,000-yards Receiving in Vikings Victory over Lions

Case Keenum threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score all in the first half to give the Minnesota Vikings a double-digit lead and they went on to beat the Detroit Lions 30-23 Thursday.

The Vikings (9-2) took a huge step toward winning the NFC North, taking a three-game lead over the second-place Lions.

Detroit (6-5) made mistakes in every phase of the game and Minnesota took advantage.

Keenum was 21 of 30 for 282 yards with both TD passes to Kyle Rudolph that gave the Vikings a 20-3 lead late in the second quarter.

The Lions rallied to pull within four points early in the fourth quarter on Matthew Stafford's second TD pass to Marvin Jones.

Xavier Rhodes ended Detroit's comeback hopes with an interception at the Detroit 37 late in the game.

In Sunday's game, former Minnesota State Maverick and current Vikings wide receiver, Adam Thielen surpassed 1,000-yards receiving this season. Thielen is the 4th Vikings to record 1,000-yards in the team's first 11-games, the first since Randy Moss (2000 & 2003). The Detroit Lakes-native is the first Minnesota receiver to surpass the 1K mark since 2009.

We'll have highlights of the NFC North battle between the Vikings and Lions, Thursday night on KEYC News 12 at 6 & 9 on FOX 12 Mankato, and KEYC News 12 at 10 on CBS.