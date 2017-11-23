"Extra Trimmings" Program Helps People Burn Thanksgiving Day Calories

YMCA Mankato had classes that may have helped shed the weight before it existed.

The organization held their annual "Extra Trimmings" event on Thanksgiving to help eliminate calories before the big holiday meal.

Mankato YMCA's Director for Healthy Living Stephanie Fischer said the event is a great way to bond with relatives.

"Well it's always a good idea too if you're gonna have a big meal later in the day to you know burn some extra calories that morning but really it's just a fun way to hang out with your family and your friends," said Fischer.

Fischer said the event continues to grow and she looks forward to seeing more people next year.