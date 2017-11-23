"Extra Trimmings" Program Helps People Burn Thanksgiving Day Calories

One person has died from injuries in a wrong-way crash.
One person has died from injuries in a wrong-way crash.
New licensing requirements for fish houses are taking effect this winter season.
New licensing requirements for fish houses are taking effect this winter season.
Serious shoppers spent considerable time outside on Thursday in the hunt of the biggest Black Friday bargains.
Serious shoppers spent considerable time outside on Thursday in the hunt of the biggest Black Friday bargains.
The sheriff's office says it executes hundreds of search warrants each year and sometimes investigations take more time to be sure all information is accurate.
The sheriff's office says it executes hundreds of search warrants each year and sometimes investigations take more time to be sure all information is accurate.
It's her engaging teaching style that encouraged several students to nominate her for the Golden Apple Award.
It's her engaging teaching style that encouraged several students to nominate her for the Golden Apple Award.
The Waseca Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing man. 35-year-old Jason Parris was last seen at his caretaker’s residence in Waseca around 10 p.m.
The Waseca Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing man. 35-year-old Jason Parris was last seen at his caretaker’s residence in Waseca around 10 p.m.
Two suspects are arrested and two are still being sought in connection with a home invasion in Le Sueur County.
Two suspects are arrested and two are still being sought in connection with a home invasion in Le Sueur County.
Authorities broke into Eric Liddell's home on Monday, with a warrant. But they found nothing.
Authorities broke into Eric Liddell's home on Monday, with a warrant. But they found nothing.