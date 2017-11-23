Shoppers Head to Rivers Hill Mall for Black Friday Sales

Serious shoppers spent considerable time outside on Thursday in the hunt of the biggest Black Friday bargains.



Vikings fan Matthew Garness stood in line this morning with his mom but made sure to pre-record the game.



"My mother needed some help getting some stuff. I have no interest in getting some stuff here," said Garness.

Hundreds of people have lined up outside of various stores at the River Hills Mall in Mankato.

JC Penney General Manager Kaylee Bryant said there was a lot that goes into getting ready for Black Friday.



"Just making sure that our signage is correct in the store or making sure all our merchandise is in the right location or easily accessible for our customers," said Bryant.

JC Penney opened at 2 pm on Thursday and will remain open until 10 p.m. on Friday.

