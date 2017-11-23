A Tradition At Buster's: Thanksgiving Buffet

Traditionally, Thanksgiving meals take place at a relative's house. Yet, some families are choosing to eat out.



It's not your ordinary Thanksgiving get together.

Families are still sharing stories and there's more food than anyone can eat, but the location might be a little unique.

Buster's Sport Bar and Grill has been offering these Thanksgiving buffets for the last 9 years. It gives families an opportunity to not worry about the preparation and pick up that comes with cooking a meal.



Owner Rachael Hansen-Miller said "It's got so big, that to host and have everyone, the time it takes, you don't get to actually have that quality family time. Where here, we can come have a great Thanksgiving meal, enjoy any food or beverage you want because we still have our open kitchen. There's not the cleanup and the mess and we can actually spend time with family instead of worrying about dishes, cooking, clean up and just have space to do stuff."

For adults, $11.95 gets you an all–you–can–eat assortment of popular food items.

A dessert bar has also been a favorite for patrons who have been experiencing this atmosphere for a while.



Customer Shannon O'Connor said "We've been coming to Buster's for several years now for Thanksgiving. We came the first time and the food was hot, it was good, they catered to the families. They set up a dessert bar which my daughter at the time loved."



Daughter Courtney O'Connor said "Yep, last time I came here I had five of the cheesecake things."

Buster's averages between 150 and 200 people for this holiday and the mass array of food wasn't the only treat for Thanksgiving 2017.



"Not only are people coming in and enjoying a variety of food, but families bleeding purple and gold are also getting to see their Vikings play."

Cheers echoed throughout the bar Thursday as the Vikings made it easy to be grateful.

- KEYC 12