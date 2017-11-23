Red Cross Always Available To Assist

The winter months are unfortunately the prime time for house fires. What to do if you're affected.



When Sarah Dauer-Lane was woken by her upstairs neighbors at one in the morning to a fire, all she cared about was getting her family and cats to safety.

Neighbors housed the displaced tenants while crews worked for four or five hours to put the fire out. Due to severe smoke damage, Sarah and her roommates stayed with family and the next day called the Red Cross. After paperwork and a short interview the Red Cross provided them with quilts, a bag of toiletries and a debit card.



"We were in and out within an hour and half and just a total weight lifted off of my shoulders when they handed off some of that stuff. It just made it easier for me to let go of it and kind of go forward from there," Dauer-Lane said.



Thanks to family, she knew to contact the Red Cross. Police and fire also can refer those who have suffered a disaster, occasionally calling the Red Cross for those affected.



"It's important to get in touch with us early and we'll arrange for a time to meet that's convenient. We'll get some basic information and figure out what kind of assistance they need and help them with those immediate needs," according to Red Cross Volunteer Joe Reinemann.



On top of offering financial assistance, Red Cross can help with lodging and referrals to other agencies like the Salvation Army and MVAC. Volunteers are also trained to work through the stress and the trauma of experiencing large or small scale disasters.



"We're available 24 hours a day, our phone number is always answered. We have volunteers on staff that will answer the phone and dispatch responders whenever needed," Reinemann added.



The Red Cross can help those in need up to a week after a disaster. As it gets colder and into the holidays, there is an uptick in house fires. The Red Cross is always looking for volunteers and donations. Contact the local Red Cross at (701) 852-2828

--KEYC News 12



