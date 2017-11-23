Don't Let The Grinch Steal Your Christmas

Mankato Public Safety is rebooting its Operation Grinch campaign to help holiday shoppers avoid falling victim to theft.



Being aware of your surroundings and reporting any suspicious activity are just a couple of ways to keep the Grinch from stealing Christmas.

Authorities say over 70% of burglaries and over 90% of thefts involve motor vehicles.

Those opportunity crimes are usually the result of unlocked cars and homes.

As for protecting your gifts and groceries when out shopping, being aware of where you park can be beneficial.



Public Safety Deputy Director Amy Vokal said "If you can park in a well–traveled area or near a light. Of course, you're right, parking closer to the front door is helpful, there's a lot of security cameras."



In addition to promoting awareness, the Mankato Public Safety will be providing extra patrols around retail establishments and apartments.

- KEYC 12