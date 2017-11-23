Sleepy Eye Holiday Lights in Motion Gets Better Every Year

In its fourth year now, the Sleepy Eye Holiday Lights in Motion brings in thousands to Sportsman's Park on the North edge of town.



Something like this requires a lot of passion. Before he was setting light displays to music at the park, he was doing it at his own home.



Mike and a large cohort of volunteers started putting up the lights back in October, and just finished up today.

But they got their start many years ago, in the yard of another lover of the lights.

Now they belong to Sleepy Eye and the surrounding community. The city had chipped in a loan, and several companies volunteer equipment and materials, all to given the region a holiday spectacle of their own.

There is just one thing missing at the moment... snow.

-- KEYC News 12.