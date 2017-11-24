Franken Apologizes For Making Some Women Feel Badly

Democratic Sen. Al Franken has issued an explanation and apology in the wake of four women alleging that he had touched them inappropriately.

The Minnesota-born former comedian says he is sorry that he's made some women ``feel badly.'' He says he is a warm person who hugs people and that he's learned from recent stories that he crossed the line for some women. He adds that he recognizes that he needs to be ``much more careful and sensitive in these situations.''

Franken is promising to regain constituents' trust, suggesting that no resignation is contemplated.

The multiple accusations against Franken began to surface last week as the issue of sexual harassment took hold across the nation. Several powerful men in politics, entertainment and other institutions have been accused of inappropriate behavior.