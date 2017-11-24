Little Canada Man Accused Of Repeatedly Punching Newborn

One person has died from injuries in a wrong-way crash.
One tip officials stress to prevent cooking fires is to make sure someone is keeping an eye on the oven or heating device as food is being made and to avoid distractions.
Serious shoppers spent considerable time outside on Thursday in the hunt of the biggest Black Friday bargains.
New licensing requirements for fish houses are taking effect this winter season.
Just a day after Representative Tony Cornish issued his resignation, A Minnesota GOP Chairman says he’ll run to fill the vacant seat. Jeremy Munson is planning to announce his candidacy at 1 o’clock this afternoon.
The sheriff's office says it executes hundreds of search warrants each year and sometimes investigations take more time to be sure all information is accurate.
In all its forms, art can transform us--from music to writing, drawing to dance.
And in the case of this story, pottery. Stacy Steinhagen, with photographer Ryan Gustafson, had the opportunity to watch one such potter use her craft to unleash the healing power of art...if you're willing see it.
Indoor climbers showed off their best moves at MSU's sixth annual Kato Krusher Indoor Rock Climbing competition at the Myers Field House.
