Top Official Involved With Troubled License System On Leave

A top state official involved with developing Minnesota's troubled new $90 million computer system for vehicle licensing is no longer working on the project.

A spokeswoman for the state's information technology department says chief business technology officer Paul Meekin is on a leave of absence and not available. Minnesota Public Radio reached Meekin at his home, but he declined comment.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Meekin was the project director for the Minnesota Licensing and Registration System. It was delayed by years and cost more than double its original budget.

Problems have continued since its launch, leading to long lines at motor vehicle services offices and delays in issuing license plates.

Minnesota IT Services says it's making changes to the system's management structure, including hiring and assigning new officials