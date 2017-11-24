Some Retailers Look Ahead To Cyber Monday

One person has died from injuries in a wrong-way crash.
A 56-year-old man is arrested following an incident yesterday morning in New Ulm. Police responded to South Washington Street just after 9 a.m. on a report of damage to property.
A Little Canada man is accused of severely injuring his newborn son by repeatedly punching the crying 4-week-old child in the face. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that 23-year-old Johnny Taylor is charged with first-degree assault.
Officials say a church in Graettinger, Iowa is missing as much as $470,000.
A 20-year-old Lake Crystal man is hospitalized after rolling his vehicle in Blue Earth County. It happened just before 7:30 this morning on Highway 68.
New licensing requirements for fish houses are taking effect this winter season.
Serious shoppers spent considerable time outside on Thursday in the hunt of the biggest Black Friday bargains.
A top state official involved with developing Minnesota's troubled new $90 million computer system for vehicle licensing is no longer working on the project.
