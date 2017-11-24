KEYC - 56-Year-Old Man Arrested Following Incident In New Ulm

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A 56-year-old man is arrested following an incident yesterday morning in New Ulm.
Police responded to South Washington Street just after 9 a.m. on a report of damage to property.
Authorities say the suspect allegedly used a three foot wooden club to break out windows in a nearby home.
Officers began negotiations with the man after he refused to drop the club.
A taser was used and he was arrested about 15 minutes later.
The suspect's name hasn't been released.
Requested charges include first degree burglary and criminal damage to property.