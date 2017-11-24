KEYC - Church In Graettinger, Iowa Missing Funds

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Officials say a church in Graettinger, Iowa is missing as much as $470,000.
Bethel Lutheran Church officials in Graettinger say the money loss dates back to 2007. A suspect has been identified, but no arrest has been reported.
A local bank tipped church leaders about the loss after discovering suspicious account activity.
The investigation is ongoing.