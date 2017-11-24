KEYC - Lake Crystal Man Hospitalized After Rolling Vehicle In Blue Eart

Lake Crystal Man Hospitalized After Rolling Vehicle In Blue Earth County

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A 20-year-old Lake Crystal man is hospitalized after rolling his vehicle in Blue Earth County.

It happened just before 7:30 this morning on Highway 68.

The State Patrol says 20-year-old Tanner David Lewis, of Lake Crystal, was eastbound on the highway, when he lost control, rolling the vehicle.

Lewis suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is listed as a factor in the crash. 