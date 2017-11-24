Farm Rescue Farm Aid Nonprofit Expanding Services Again

A Plains farm aid nonprofit that's grown steadily in size and scope since being launched in North Dakota about a dozen years ago is expanding its services again.

Farm Rescue is adding livestock feeding assistance to its list of services that include crop planting and harvesting, haying, and hay and grain hauling.

The new service will be offered throughout the organization's territory, which has grown through the years to include North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Montana and Nebraska.

Farm Rescue doesn't dole out cash. It provides free physical labor for farmers and ranchers dealing with an injury, illness or a natural disaster. It relies on volunteers from around the country, donations and corporate sponsors. It reached a milestone last summer, helping its 500th case.