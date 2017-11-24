Police Encourage Those Shopping Online To Ensure Packages Are Safe

If you'd rather avoid the crowds and shop online, local authorities have a reminder to prevent your packages from being stolen from your doorstep.



Often times, buyers aren't home when packages are delivered to their house during the day. Police say that can present an opportunity for theft if it's left outside.

Ways to prevent stolen packages include stepping up security with a camera installed outside your home or finding a trusted person to pick up your package for you.



North Mankato PD Lt.Nicole Adams said "With today's advanced package tracking, people pretty much have a good idea of when your package is going to be delivered. So, if you're not going to be home on that day, if you could have a trusted neighbor to maybe get that package for you."



With more and more shoppers choosing to hit up stores online, authorities say thefts involving stolen packages will likely continue to increase.

- KEYC 12