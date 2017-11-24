KEYC - Mankato Firefighters Respond To House Fire On Thanksgiving

Mankato Firefighters Respond To House Fire On Thanksgiving

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Mankato firefighters respond to a house fire on Thanksgiving.
Crews responded to 1501 Fair Street in Mankato just before noon.
Firefighters say the flamers were contained to the kitchen area.
No one was home at the time.
Damages are estimated at $50,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and is believed to be associated with the dishwater.