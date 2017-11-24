KEYC - Winthrop Daycare License Remains Suspended

Winthrop, MN -
The Minnesota Department of Human Services has upheld a license suspension for an in-home daycare in Winthrop.
Kid's Korner Daycare appealed the decision October 4th, with the commissioner making the final order last week.
The suspension started September 7th following a report of alleged abuse.
One of the owners, 49-year-old Tammy Jo Petzel, of Arlington, is accused of hitting or slapping a six month old child in her care, leaving bruises on the infant's stomach, left, and right side.
She is facing a 3rd degree assault charge.
