Winthrop Daycare License Remains Suspended

The Minnesota Department of Human Services has upheld a license suspension for an in-home daycare in Winthrop.

Kid's Korner Daycare appealed the decision October 4th, with the commissioner making the final order last week.

The suspension started September 7th following a report of alleged abuse.

One of the owners, 49-year-old Tammy Jo Petzel, of Arlington, is accused of hitting or slapping a six month old child in her care, leaving bruises on the infant's stomach, left, and right side.

She is facing a 3rd degree assault charge.

