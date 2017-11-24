KEYC - PICK OF THE LITTER: Godiva Needs A Forever Home

PICK OF THE LITTER: Godiva Needs A Forever Home

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
This week's Pick of the Litter is Godiva, a 7-year-old cat. Godiva is considered a senior resident at BENCHS & doesn't require much maintenance. Laurel with BENCHS spoke about the Black Friday deals going on at the shelter & which cats and dogs are applied to the discount. To set up a time to meet with a cat or dog, call 507-625-6373.