Families Enjoy Free Park Friday In Minnesota

Many folks chose to avoid the mall crowds and instead enjoy the outdoors today.



Thanks to the Free Park Friday tradition offered by the Minnesota DNR.

All 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas were free and open to the public today to encourage families to spend time together outdoors.



With Friday's warm weather on top of the free admission, Minneopa State Park saw quite a successful turnout.



"You get away from the crowds. You tend to enjoy nature. We've got the beautiful waterfall here. We've just got a lot of things to do and see. It's kind of a wind down from a busy holiday week so far," Assistant park manager Todd Dailey said.



The DNR is asking you to share your outdoor adventure from today. If you have photos you'd like to share, you can post them on social media using the hashtag #FreeParkFriday and #OnlyinMN.