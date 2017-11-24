Christmas Trees Improve This Year Thanks to Weather

Your odds of getting a great Christmas tree for the holidays has increased this year.

Owner of New Ulm's Guggisberg Tree Farm Tony Guggisberg said trees in the entire state are turning out well, thanks to summer showers.



"Well the trees are looking really really good this year because we had a very good amount of rain this summer and going even into the fall so the trees are looking fabulous," said Guggisberg.

Guggisberg is not the only one selling Christmas trees this year. North Mankato Knights of Columbus Council 5551 is selling trees from their lot located next to Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

North Mankato Council's Financial Secretary Steve Kaiser said the group will have free food, hot cider, wreaths and an opportunity for children to take pictures with Santa Claus.

"We're just doing a celebration of the opening of our trees and we decided that we'd give back to our customers as well as our communities," said Kaiser.

Employer Brent Friedrichs said this program is more for the community then for the organization.

"Folks should come here because all of the proceeds we bring in, we pay back out to charities, we don't keep one penny," said Friedrichs.

Guggisberg has advice for families looking to keep their trees fresh during the holidays.

"They should hold up well because like I said they are cut fresh and as long as you keep them watered that is the main thing which we like to tell people," said Guggisberg.

The trees can take a gallon of water a day. Guggisberg said if the water runs out, the tree can seal itself up.

The tree farm owner added that keeping your tree away from heat sources, such as furnaces and fireplaces, is important in keeping the tree and you safe.