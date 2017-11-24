Wow Zone Hosts Thanksgiving Bowling Tournament

Shopping wasn't the only activity going on Friday as some turkeys could still be found inside Wow Zone.



While many area shoppers packed the stores, 35 bowlers swarmed the lanes.

The Wow Zone celebrated the 9th anniversary of its opening day with the 2017 Thanksgiving Bowling tournament.

Competitors from Minnesota and Iowa came for many different reasons.



Host Jennifer Braam said "Well it gets people out instead of going shopping, they have somewhere else to go. They can come here and burn off the turkey that they ate yesterday. Get a little exercise in, their wives are out spending the money and shopping at the Black Friday sales, so it gives them something to do."

Turkeys, also known as throwing three strikes in a row, could be seen everywhere.

Scores were reaching high into the 200's and a few even flirted with the illustrious 300.

But in the end, only one bowler reached perfection Friday afternoon.



Owatonna's Chad Nelson said "It's nice to get a good start because it looked like the scoring pace was going to be high which it was. At least to get out and get in front of everybody to get a little room to play with. So, it was nice to get out of the gates good, but not to let off the gas once we got going."



Host Gene Braam said "This is really competitive, we've already had one 300 and like you just saw, almost another one. A couple 275's, three or four 257's. So, it's pretty competitive in here."

The top 9 finishers received cash, while the top 5 contended for the title.

One of the local guys qualified first and expressed what a $700 payday and win would mean to him.



Mankato's Nathan McVenes said "It's fun to win in the hometown, it's always fun to win, hate to lose. Just hope for the best and go out there and try our hardest."

Up next will be the Holiday Blast in which bowlers will contend for the first place prize of $1,000, details listed below.



DATE: Sunday, December 17, 2017

TIME: 10:00 a.m. (Check-in at 9:00 a.m. with lane assignments at 9:45 a.m.)

COST: $60 Entry Fee

PAYBACK: 1st- $1,000, 2nd- $500.00, 3rd- $400, 4th- $300, 5th- $250.00, 6th- $250.00, 7th- $200,00, 8th- $200.00, 9th- $150.00, 10th- $150.00.

CONTACT: Gene Braam (507) 387-7991.

- KEYC 12